Central Piedmont Opens The Harris Campus Cosmetic Arts Building

Central Piedmont has opened its newly renovated Cosmetic Arts Building at the Harris Campus, expanding educational opportunities for students and increasing access to affordable beauty and wellness services for the community.

By the numbers

The renovated facility is located at Harris Campus .

. Clinic capacity has increased 40%, growing from 50 to 70 chairs.

Central Piedmont’s Cosmetology program has licensed more than 700 students over the past decade.

The program maintains a 92% exam pass rate.

What’s new

The facility features modern, industry-standard learning environments designed to reflect professional salons, barber shops, spas and wellness settings.

Students gain hands-on experience by providing services to clients under instructor supervision.

Community members have greater access to affordable beauty and wellness services.

What they’re saying

“This facility represents how Central Piedmont prepares students for successful careers while meeting the workforce needs of our growing region,” said Dr. Heather Hill, provost. “Students will learn in a professional environment that reflects today’s industry standards, gain valuable hands-on experience and graduate ready to succeed.”

Degree, diploma and certificate pathways:

Associate in Applied Science in cosmetology

Cosmetology diploma

Cosmetology certificate

Dual enrollment pathway for high school students leading to a cosmetology certificate

Short-term training programs:

Barbering Technology

Cosmetology in Spanish

Esthetics Technology

Manicuring and Pedicuring

Massage Therapy

Natural Hair Care

Driving workforce development

Barbering, esthetics and nail technology are new offerings at Central Piedmont.

Students can complete cosmetology, barbering and massage therapy training at a lower cost than many private schools.

The college partners with Pivot Point, a global leader in beauty, barbering and wellness education, to provide industry-focused curriculum and training tools.

Graduates are prepared for careers in salons, spas, healthcare settings and independent businesses.

The big picture

As Mecklenburg County continues to grow, demand for licensed beauty and wellness professionals remains strong. The new Cosmetic Arts Building strengthens Central Piedmont’s ability to meet workforce needs while expanding opportunities for students and providing affordable services to the community.

“The new building, and our expanded program offerings, create opportunity for our students,” Hill said. “They are turning their passion into professions, and our community is gaining access to services that improve quality of life. It’s a powerful example of how education and community impact go hand in hand.”

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