Charlotte’s Belk College Of Business Ranks Among 2027’s Best National Programs

UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business ranks among the nation’s top 75 public institutions for undergraduate business in U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings. Both business and economics rank third among North Carolina public universities.

The undergraduate business program ties for No. 75 among public institutions and No. 129 overall, advancing two places nationally from last year.

Economics climbed 36 places to tie for No. 122 overall and No. 55 among public institutions. It was the largest national ranking improvement among Charlotte’s six ranked undergraduate fields.

“These rankings recognize the strength of our faculty and the education our students receive,” said Richard Buttimer, dean of the Belk College of Business. “At Charlotte, students can connect what they learn in the classroom with internships, industry projects and relationships with business leaders. Those experiences help them discover where they want to go and build the skills to get there.”

The Belk College of Business connects business education with the opportunities available in Charlotte’s economy. Its undergraduate programs span accounting, business analytics, economics, finance, management, marketing, management information systems, international business, and operations and supply chain management. The college continues to evolve its curriculum through offerings such as the AI in Business minor and the Global Business Foundations Abroad minor, which gives students from across campus access to business education.

Students put their learning into practice through opportunities such as the Truist Immersive Learning Experience, which brings students together with industry professionals to address business challenges using emerging technology. These experiences help students explore careers and apply their knowledge beyond the classroom.

The college’s Niblock Student Center supports students’ academic and professional development, including career preparation and guidance on internships.

The program rankings accompany broader recognition for UNC Charlotte in the 2027 Best Colleges edition. The University ranks No. 87 among public universities, marking its fourth consecutive year in the nation’s top 100, and No. 39 among National Universities on the new Best Value Schools for In-State Students list.

Charlotte’s strengths in business also earned recognition in Niche’s 2027 rankings. The University ranks No. 2 in North Carolina and No. 55 nationally among Best Colleges for Accounting and Finance.

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