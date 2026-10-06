Queens University Features Masterclass With Joyce DiDonato and Time For Three

Join Joyce DiDonato and Time For Three for a Masterclass the day before their performance of EMILY: NO PRISONER BE, a song cycle written by Kevin Puts for DiDonato and Time For Three, featuring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. The masterclass features Queens University music and musical theatre students as well as Lyric Principal Artists from Charlotte Lyric Theatre.

Joyce DiDonato is a multi-Grammy Award winner and 2018 Olivier Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in Opera. DiDonato has been proclaimed “perhaps the most potent female singer of her generation” by The New Yorker. With a voice “nothing less than 24-carat gold” according to The Times, Joyce has towered at the top of the industry both as a performer, a producer, and a fierce advocate for the arts.

Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time For Three (TF3) defies convention, merging classical, Americana, and singer-songwriter traditions into a singular, remarkable sound that captivates audiences worldwide. Consisting of Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals) and Charles Yang (violin, vocals), TF3’s collaborations with top composers and artists, appearances with major orchestras and conductors, commitment to encouraging the next generation of musicians, and relentless pursuit of creative boundary pushing has solidified them as one of the most exceptional groups on the scene today.

For a more complete biography for DiDonato, please check out her website here.

For more information about Time For Three, please check out their website here.

This Masterclass is focused for college and high school students and their educators.

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