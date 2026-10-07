Charlotte Attracting More Students With Higher Academic Profiles

UNC Charlotte is enrolling larger and more academically accomplished incoming classes than ever before.

Since 2022, the University has grown its first-year class from 4,157 students to a record 5,165 in 2026, an increase of approximately 25%, while continuing to raise key academic measures.

The average weighted high school GPA of incoming first-year students reached 3.96 in 2026, up from 3.92 in 2022 and the highest level in the past five years. Average SAT scores also increased significantly, rising nearly 60 points since 2022. Additionally, an increasing number of incoming students arrive with college credits through AP courses and dual enrollment programs.

“These trends demonstrate the growing appeal of a UNC Charlotte education,” said Provost Jennifer Troyer. “We are welcoming more students than ever, and they are arriving well prepared. The ability to increase both enrollment and the academic profile speaks to the strength of our academic programs, the opportunities available to students and the momentum we are building as a top-tier research university.”

UNC Charlotte students continue to outperform national benchmarks by a wide margin. The average SAT score of the 2026 incoming class exceeded the national average by nearly 200 points, compared with a gap of about 133 points in 2022. ACT performance has remained strong as well, with incoming students scoring more than four points above the national average.

The stronger academic profile comes as UNC Charlotte enrolled a record 33,045 students this fall, marking its third consecutive year of record enrollment.

“More students are choosing UNC Charlotte because they see the opportunities available here,” said Claire Kirby, associate provost for enrollment management. “Our location in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities, combined with strong academic programs, research experiences and career connections, continues to attract talented students from across North Carolina and beyond.”

The trend coincides with a period of significant momentum for the University. In recent years, UNC Charlotte achieved R1 status, recognizing its highest level of research activity, and secured the largest research award in University history — up to $160 million from the National Science Foundation.

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