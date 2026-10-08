Mary Jolly Scholarship For Emergency Medical Responders At Central Piedmont

A new endowed scholarship at Central Piedmont will help future emergency medical responders complete their education while honoring the life and service of alumna Mary Jolly.

The big picture:

The Jolly Good Samaritan Endowed Scholarship was established by Mary Jolly’s family to support students pursuing careers in emergency medical services.

Jolly graduated from Central Piedmont in 2019 and worked as a paramedic with Gaston County Emergency Medical Services (GEMS).

In November 2025, Jolly was killed while stopping to help a driver involved in a crash on Interstate 95 as she traveled home from vacation.

She was struck while rendering aid to the motorist, demonstrating the compassion and selflessness that defined her life and career.

By the numbers:

The scholarship will support students enrolled in eligible emergency medical technician, emergency medical science and paramedic programs at Central Piedmont.

Scholarship funds can be used for: Tuition Books Required fees



What they’re saying:

“Mary Jolly dedicated her life to helping others, and this scholarship ensures her legacy of service will continue for generations to come,” said Vanessa Stolen, associate vice president of institutional advancement at Central Piedmont.

“Through the generosity of Mary’s family, students pursuing careers in emergency medical services will receive the support they need to complete their education and answer the same call to serve their communities that inspired Mary throughout her life. We are honored to help carry forward her extraordinary example of compassion, courage and selflessness.”

Notable achievements:

Jolly served on the GEMS swift water rescue team.

She received the B-Shift Outstanding Paramedic Award in 2023.

She earned the B-Shift Excellence in Operational Readiness Award in 2025.

In 2026, she was posthumously awarded the Gaston County Jaycees Distinguished Service Award.

The award will be renamed the Mary Jolly Distinguished Service Award in her honor.

The bottom line: The scholarship continues Jolly’s legacy of service by helping future emergency medical professionals overcome financial barriers and prepare to serve their communities.

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