Charlotte Translates Its Military Defense Research Expertise Into Real-World Applications

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, visited UNC Charlotte this week to observe how University researchers are developing technologies that address critical challenges facing the U.S. military and defense industrial base.



During the visit to UNC Charlotte’s Energy Production and Infrastructure Center, Rogers met with University leaders and researchers and viewed demonstrations spanning advanced manufacturing, equipment sustainment, tactical energy and mission readiness.



“UNC Charlotte has built significant research expertise around some of the most important challenges facing our military and defense industrial base,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We were proud to give Chairman Rogers an opportunity to see how our researchers are translating that expertise into technologies with real-world defense applications.”



The visit was organized by the North Carolina Critical Technologies Alliance as part of its work to advance the First in Defense initiative, a statewide effort with the NC Chamber to strengthen North Carolina’s role in defense technology and manufacturing.

Research focused on operational challenges

Rogers saw demonstrations of several projects designed to address real-world operational challenges, including:

Remote teleoperation of manufacturing systems : Virtual reality and digital twin technologies that allow experts to remotely monitor, control and execute precision manufacturing and repair operations

Virtual reality and digital twin technologies that allow experts to remotely monitor, control and execute precision manufacturing and repair operations Targetless infrared scanning for manufacturing : A portable large-scale measurement system that supports rapid quality assessment outside traditional manufacturing environments

A portable large-scale measurement system that supports rapid quality assessment outside traditional manufacturing environments Robotic ultrasonic-assisted welding and additive manufacturing: Advanced techniques designed to improve structural integrity, accelerate component fabrication and reduce equipment downtime

Mobile tactical power systems: Research focused on improving tactical energy efficiency, resilience and security in forward-deployed environments

Research focused on improving tactical energy efficiency, resilience and security in forward-deployed environments The work is part of UNC Charlotte’s growing defense research portfolio and its broader efforts through the National Defense & Intelligence Innovation Institute, or NDI3, to connect University expertise with industry, government and military partners.

NDI3 serves as UNC Charlotte’s central hub for defense innovation, connecting university research with operational mission needs, industry capability and workforce development. Since its launch in January 2026, the institute has established partnerships with organizations including the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division and multiple defense industry partners to advance mission-driven research and technology transition.

For Rogers, whose committee oversees U.S. defense policy and the annual National Defense Authorization Act, the visit provided a closer look at capabilities emerging from North Carolina’s research and manufacturing ecosystem.

“Maintaining America’s military advantage requires innovation, a strong defense industrial base and a highly skilled workforce,” Rogers said. “UNC Charlotte is helping advance all three, and it was valuable to see firsthand how the University’s research is supporting capabilities that matter to our national security.”

The visit also reinforced UNC Charlotte’s participation in the First in Defense coalition and its growing role in North Carolina’s defense sector.

“North Carolina has the research expertise, manufacturing strength and talent to make an even greater contribution to our national defense,” Gaber said. “UNC Charlotte is committed to being part of that work.”

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