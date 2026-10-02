Charlotte Places In Top 25% Of All Engineering Colleges According To U.S. News & World Report

By JEN AMES STUART

UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering climbed 23 places in U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings, advancing to a tie for No. 102 nationally among undergraduate engineering programs at institutions that award doctorates. The leap places the college in the top 25% of all engineering colleges and represents the fourth-highest ranking increase in the entire nation.

Regionally, Charlotte increased more than any other school in the Southeast, tying for No. 64 among public programs nationwide. This increase solidifies it as the second-highest ranked public engineering college in North Carolina.

“Our third consecutive year of record enrollment reflects how students increasingly recognize the quality of Charlotte engineering,” said Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering. “This quality can be clearly seen through the research, internships and design and build projects that help our students develop the practical experience that prepares them for the real world.”

The ranking comes during a period of expansion for the college, with new schools focused on energy and construction connecting engineering education to critical workforce and infrastructure needs.

The University recently established its School of Energy, focused on the interdisciplinary challenges of modernizing and securing the nation’s electrical infrastructure. The school builds on Charlotte’s established strengths in energy research and industry collaboration.

The new Albert School of Construction connects students with industry leaders, internships and project experience. Its construction engineering degree incorporates an internship and a senior capstone project developed with assistance from industry partners, helping students apply their learning before graduation.

Across the college, students prepare to address challenges in fields ranging from transportation and advanced manufacturing to computer systems and energy infrastructure. Charlotte’s location provides opportunities to explore those careers through connections with employers throughout the region.

The engineering gains build on broader recognition for UNC Charlotte, which earned a place among the nation’s top 100 public universities for the fourth consecutive year. The University also ranks among the top 40 National Universities for in-state value, underscoring its commitment to academic quality and affordability.

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