Tomekia Reed Is Back On The Charlotte Women’s Basketball Sideline Where The Standard Is Higher

The American Conference released its 2026-27 women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday morning (Sept. 30), completing Charlotte Women’s Basketball‘s schedule for the season.

Charlotte has 18 conference matchups on the calendar, with nine at home and nine on the road. The Niners also have seven home non-conference games, giving the Green and White 16 contests at Halton Arena this season.

“I am excited to begin a new year of Charlotte Women’s Basketball,” said head coach Tomekia Reed . “I am extremely grateful to be back on the sideline with such an amazing group. Just four months ago, this day did not seem possible with the battle I endured. However, here we are ready to begin. Our players have been putting in work since June, preparing, competing, and building what we believe will be a special season. We have a competitive schedule ahead and I’m most excited about the number of games we will be playing at Halton Arena. Year three, the culture is established and the standard is higher. We are ready for exciting things. Get your ticket, bring your family, and bring the energy!”

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026-27 women’s basketball season and can be purchased HERE. Single-game tickets will go on sale in October.

PLAYING THEM TWICE

Charlotte plays half of the conference twice, matching up at home and on the road against East Carolina, Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, UAB, and Wichita State. The Niners get both Florida schools, Florida Atlantic and South Florida, along with last year’s American Conference Tournament Champion UTSA, at home only, and will have to travel to Rice, Temple, and Tulsa without a return visit.

STARTING ON THE ROAD

The home games are few and far between to start the conference slate for the 49ers, with five of the first seven conference games on the schedule taking place on the road. The Niners open conference play on Dec. 30 at Temple before ringing in the New Year in the Queen City on Jan. 2 against Tulane. From there, four of the next five games are on the road, with Charlotte traveling to UAB (Jan. 7), Memphis (Jan. 10), Wichita State (Jan. 17), and Tulsa (Jan. 20). The lone home game in that stretch is a Jan. 14 matchup against South Florida.

AN EVEN SPLIT IN THE MIDDLE

The schedule is more balanced after the road start, with the next six games split evenly down the middle at three home games and three on the road. Memphis (Jan. 23) and UTSA (Jan. 27) start the middle portion before the Niners make their first trip to Texas to face Rice on Jan. 31. A home game against Florida Atlantic to open February (Feb. 6) follows before back-to-back road games at North Texas (Feb. 10) and East Carolina (Feb. 13).

FINISHING AT HOME

After opening the conference schedule predominantly on the road, Charlotte ends with four of its final five games at Halton Arena, including three in a row. Charlotte’s longest homestand of the season begins against Wichita State (Feb. 16) before welcoming UAB (Feb. 21) and North Texas (Feb. 24). A trip to Tulane on Feb. 27 is the only road game in the final five contests before the Green and White end the regular season against in-state rival East Carolina on March 6.

CONFERENCE TOURNEY IN TAMPA

The 2027 American Conference Tournament will be played in Tampa on the campus of South Florida at the Yuengling Center. The action begins on March 9, with the championship game coming on March 13.

Game times and TV assignments for the 2026-27 conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

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