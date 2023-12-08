Central Piedmont Opportunity Scholars Combat Homelessness

In a remarkable show of community service, 40 dedicated Opportunity Scholars from Central Piedmont Community College have recently taken part in an initiative to support our neighbors experiencing homelessness. These scholars prepared 400 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and grab’n’go lunches and wrote motivational messages. These were all lovingly delivered to Roof Above, a nonprofit organization committed to combating homelessness in our area.

Opportunity Scholarships provide underrepresented students the support they need to obtain a two-year degree in various fields.

Benefits of the Opportunity Scholarship include:

Comprehensive Financial Coverage: Opportunity Scholars receive full funding for tuition, books, and fees for two years at Central Piedmont.

Academic Coaching: Scholars benefit from personalized guidance from an academic coach, aiding in career planning, securing internships, and facilitating job placement upon graduation.

Technology Assistance: Each scholar is provided with a notebook computer to support their academic and digital needs.

Become an Opportunity Scholar:

This scholarship is an invitation to advance your education and become an agent of change in your community. We encourage you to apply for the Opportunity Scholarship today.

