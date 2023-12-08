JCSU Golden Bulls At The Florida Beach Bowl Dec 13

It’s time to make waves and score big! Get your tickets now to support the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls as they take on the Fort Valley State University Wildcats at the Inaugural Florida Beach Bowl! This unforgettable event will take place on December 13th in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Be a part of history as you experience the pageantry and school spirit of these two renowned HBCUs. This will be an electric atmosphere you don’t want to miss! Join the CIAA and SIAC conferences as they clash to see who comes out on top under the South Florida stars.

General Admission tickets start at $30. Gather your crew and take advantage of group discounts when you buy 20 or more tickets.

