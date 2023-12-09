UNC Charlotte Commencement For 2023 On Dec 15-16

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, UNC Charlotte will hold fall Commencement ceremonies for 2023 graduates in Dale F. Halton Arena. Three ceremonies are scheduled in which 2,486 students will receive undergraduate degrees; 1,293 students will be awarded graduate degrees and certificates.

Friday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for the undergraduates in the College of Arts + Architecture, Belk College of Business, College of Computing and Informatics and College of Health and Human Services.

The 3 p.m. ceremony is for undergraduates in the Cato College of Education, William States Lee College of Engineering, College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and College of Science.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony is for all graduate students — doctoral, master’s and graduate certificates for all programs.

Graduates by colleges

493 graduates from the Belk College of Business

49 graduates from the Cato College of Education

92 graduates from the College of Arts + Architecture

317 graduates from the College of Computing and Informatics

326 graduates from the College of Health and Human Services

758 graduates from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

215 graduates from the College of Science

236 graduates from the William States Lee College of Engineering

The Graduate School

141 doctoral degrees

927 master’s degrees

225 graduate certificates

Important Commencement reminders:

Volunteers are still needed for Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony for guest and graduate assistance. Register to volunteer

About Halton Arena

A clear bag policy will be enforced

Umbrellas and balloons will not be allowed in the arena

Parking and Transportation for Friday, Dec. 15

The following changes to parking and transit operations will occur to accommodate expected parking demand for the two Friday commencement ceremonies.

Craver Road will close at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 15, and reopen around 7 p.m.

The following decks/lots will close to prepare for commencement parking Thursday, Dec. 14 at 11 p.m.: West Deck, Cone Decks 1 and 2, SAC ADA Lot/ SAC North and Lots 7/7A

Parking at Union Deck, East Deck, South Village Deck or North Deck is recommended if you are not attending commencement

Commencement shuttles will run from East Deck and UNC Charlotte Main Light Rail Station to Craver Road from 8 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m. A separate shuttle will operate from the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center to Craver Road during the same period

Niner Transit will operate two Green buses for those who are not attending Commencement. Paratransit will operate on-demand service

View real-time Niner Transit, Paratransit and shuttle locations with the Passio GO! app

Parking and Transportation for Saturday, Dec. 16



The following changes to parking and transit operations will occur to accommodate expected parking demand for Saturday’s commencement ceremony.

Craver Road will close at 8 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, and reopen around 2 p.m.

Parking will be reserved for commencement attendees only in the following decks/lots: West Deck, Cone Deck, SAC ADA Lot/ SAC North and Lot 7/7A

Parking at Union Deck, East Deck, South Village Deck or North Deck is recommended if you are not attending commencement

Commencement shuttles will run from East Deck and UNC Charlotte Main Light Rail Station to Craver Road from 8 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m. A separate shuttle will operate from the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel & Conference Center to Craver Road during the same period

Paratransit will be available from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

View real-time Paratransit and shuttle locations with the Passio GO! app. Look for “Commencement” and toggle the switch on to see the Commencement route

Contact the Office of Parking and Transportation Services at 704-687-0161 or email pats@charlotte.edu.

