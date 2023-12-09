Charlotte Professor’s Dance Company Receives 2 Grants

Movement Migration, the dance company founded by Associate Professor of Dance Kim Jones, received two grants from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The two grants, more than $20,000 combined, support both project-based work and company operations.

A “Spark the Arts” grant to Movement Migration, part of a multi-year state effort to reignite arts programming after the pandemic, supported the commissioning and performance of new works by women and non-binary choreographers and composers. The first presentation of that work occurred on Oct. 28 in the program Move to Live; Migrate to Survive.

“The grants announced today are a big step forward for our agency’s mission of ensuring that all North Carolinians—no matter their age, background, or ability—have opportunities to engage with the transformative power of the arts,” said Jeff Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council, in a Nov. 28 press release. The NCAC awarded $16 million in grants for fiscal year 2023-24.

Jones founded the multigenerational company Movement Migration in 2017. It features professional dancers steeped in the celebrated traditions of classical ballet and modern dance. Based in Charlotte, with dancers from across the globe, Movement Migration offers an innovative approach to live performance and dance education dedicated to access, inclusion and community building.

