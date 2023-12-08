Central Piedmont Art Hub Opens Jan 8

Central Piedmont Community College announces the opening of The Art Hub, a dynamic new space dedicated to fostering creativity within our student and staff community. Mark your calendars for the inaugural opening on Jan. 8!

What to Expect at The Art Hub:

Photography Studio: A space for amateur and seasoned photographers to capture their visions.

Creative Spaces: Abundant room to spread out and dive into your artistic projects, whether sketching, painting, sculpting, or engaging in any form of visual art.

Workshops: Participate in various workshops to help you hone your skills and learn new techniques across different mediums.

Meeting Spaces: Collaborative areas where you can brainstorm, critique, and share ideas with peers and mentors.

Exhibition Opportunities: A year-round platform to showcase your work, giving visibility to the diverse talents within our college.

The Art Hub is more than just a space; it’s a community. It’s where your ideas can take shape, and art is made, shared, and celebrated.

