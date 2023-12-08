Charlotte LatinX Student President Dishes On The Power Of Community

Did you know that UNC Charlotte has a LatinX Student Union? Learn more about its mission and purpose from Daisy Ibarra, LatinX Student Union president, and Heber Gamez, external vice president, and how you can get involved.

How did the LatinX Student Union start?

Daisy Ibarra: The idea of the LatinX Student Union started with two of our founding executive board members, Claudia Martinez and Roxana Pozos, in February 2020. They wanted to build an organization that would advocate for the needs of Latinx students at UNC Charlotte and give back to the Charlotte community. As the pandemic hit, this idea slowly faded away, but Roxana and Claudia realized that now, more than ever, the community needed support. They established a phenomenal executive board of seven members and worked vigorously to create the foundation for LXSU’s future at UNC Charlotte.

LXSU became an official UNC Charlotte student organization on Sept. 20, 2020. In its first year, the organization contributed over 500 community service hours, graduated 13 members and were the recipients of the Student Organization of the Year award. Almost three years later, LXSU has contributed 3,500 community service hours, graduated over 40 members and received the 2023 Student Organization of the Year award and the S.O.L.D. Institute award in the marketing category.

Heber Gamez: Pozos served as the first president of the LXSU and Martinez served as the first external vice president. They founded this organization because they wanted to advocate for the Latinx community in Charlotte and target the issues that they faced.

What’s your favorite part about being in the LatinX Student Union?

Daisy Ibarra: My favorite part about being in the LatinX Student Union is the community we’ve built over the years. LXSU was my first real connection to campus. I came to UNC Charlotte as a freshman in the fall of 2020 during the pandemic. I decided to stay home, about two hours away from campus, for my freshman year since all of my classes were online. The only time I came to campus was for Admitted Students Day. I didn’t really know what it meant to be a Niner. All I knew was to take my classes online and complete my assignments on time. Once I joined the LatinX Student Union, I was finally able to find my place at UNC Charlotte. I felt like I truly belonged and finally found my community. I found a place where I could interact and bond with other students who had similar backgrounds and identities as myself. LXSU is where I learned to power my passion for giving back and to empower others to do the same.

Heber Gamez: My favorite part is getting to connect with others. I have always been an extrovert, and thanks to my time as a LXSU officer, I have met other amazing students, faculty members, nonprofit leaders and business owners. My network has grown so much.

How can the campus community get involved?

Daisy Ibarra: The campus community can get involved with LXSU by joining us at our many events. We host general body meetings every other Monday at 7 p.m. Our general body meetings tackle different topics affecting the Latinx community while also building a stronger community across campus. We also host various community service events and outings outside of those Monday meetings. Please get in touch with us on Instagram at @LXSUCLT, Niner Engage or LinkedIn. You can email us at uncclatinxstudentunion@gmail.com

Heber Gamez: The campus community can get involved by attending our events! Not only are we an organization for Latinx-identifying students, but we are an organization for Latinx allies and people who want to learn more about the Latinx community at UNC Charlotte and in general. The LatinX Student Union is already planning for the spring semester, including our signature spring event, Noche De Travesuras. We cannot wait to share our amazing events with you all!

What’s been your most rewarding experience?

Daisy Ibarra: The most rewarding experience has been being able to serve a phenomenal executive board for the past three years. I have been able to work alongside some of the most amazing, dedicated and passionate people I’ve ever met to execute events designed to impact our campus community. Seeing the execution of each general body meeting, each outing and each community service event never fails to amaze me. Seeing the number of students who want to get involved and give back to their community through LXSU is one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve been able to endure throughout my time as an executive board member.

Heber Gamez: The most rewarding experience is seeing our signature events come to life. Seeing events like our annual Maravillas De Invierno Gala, Latinos Unidos and even Noche De Travesuras go from an empty room to 200-300 students. Not only seeing our hard work pay off but seeing how the LatinX community comes together for these events and truly enjoy themselves is the most rewarding part .

