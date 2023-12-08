Charlotte Soccer Star Up For National Outstanding Player Award

In a resounding testament to his exceptional prowess on the soccer pitch, senior forward Jonathan Nyandjo has emerged as one of the elite 15 men’s semifinalists for the illustrious 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy, a prestigious accolade in the realm of college soccer, as officially disclosed by the United Soccer Coaches.

Established in 1967, the MAC Hermann Trophy stands as the pinnacle of individual recognition in collegiate soccer, an annual celebration that lauds the most outstanding male and female players of the year. The meticulous selection process unfolds under the discerning gaze of NCAA Division I Men’s soccer coaches.

For Nyandjo, this nomination carries profound significance, resonating with the arduous trajectory he’s navigated during his tenure at Charlotte. Reflecting on this momentous achievement, he expressed, “It means so much to me, especially because of my journey here at Charlotte, as well as the work I had to put in during these years too.”

The 6-foot-2 forward’s on-field prowess reached its zenith during clashes with conference rivals, where he spearheaded the Niners with a stellar performance, amassing eight points – a composition of three goals and two assists – in eight league matches. Nyandjo etched his name in the annals of victory by notching the game-winning goal against Memphis in the regular season finale, a decisive strike that secured the coveted No. 2 seed in The American.

His scoring exploits continued to resonate in the conference tournament, where he showcased his prowess with a crucial goal in the semifinals against Florida Atlantic, ultimately earning all-tournament honors and steering Charlotte to hoist the conference trophy.

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Nyandjo’s stellar campaign has been punctuated by a slew of accolades, including first-team all-conference honors, all-tournament recognition, and a conference title from the American Athletic Conference. The accolades continued to pour in as he was named first-team All-East Region on December 5. As a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, Nyandjo is poised to cement his status as an All-American, adding another gleaming chapter to his storied soccer journey.

MORE >>>