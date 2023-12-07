Central Piedmont Graduation Livestream Dec 14

Dec. 14 marks a significant milestone for many Central Piedmont Community College students – graduation day! With family, friends, and faculty eager to celebrate this monumental achievement, we understand that not everyone can attend in person.

To ensure that no one misses out, Central Piedmont is thrilled to offer a livestream of the graduation ceremony on our YouTube channel. The live stream will be available on Dec. 14, starting at 10 a.m. We recommend subscribing to the channel for easy access on the event day.

Share Your Experience:

Celebrate and share this special day with others! Feel free to post photos or messages on social media using the hashtag #cpccgrad. Your joy and pride are part of what makes Central Piedmont’s community so unique.

