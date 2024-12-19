Central Piedmont Partners With Coca-Cola Consolidated For Future Careers
Central Piedmont Community College is offering an opportunity to kick-start careers through hands-on learning and practical experience. In partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, we’re hosting an information session that could open the door to a future career for a student.
Students can complete this form to let us know they are interested or want more information.
Why Attend?
- Get the Inside Scoop: Learn everything you need to know about the Coca-Cola Consolidated apprenticeship program directly from the experts.
- Explore Career Paths: Discover various career certificates that could lead you to a rewarding career at Coca-Cola, specializing in:
- Manufacturing/Warehouse Mechanic
- Diesel Mechanic (Red Classic Transportation)
- Equipment Services Reconditioning (HVAC and Electrical Skills)
Event Details
- Date & Time: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, 5 p.m.
- Location: Central Campus, Shaw ATC Building, 1105 Charlottetowne Avenue, Charlotte
- Registration: Secure your spot for the session and step closer to your new career.