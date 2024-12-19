The Central Piedmont Center for Global Engagement and the Office of Mentoring and Coaching are excited to announce a partnership offering Central Piedmont students the opportunity to attend World Affairs Council Speaker Series Luncheons for the months of January and February.

There are a limited number of free tickets available for these luncheons, and registration through the Center for Global Engagement is required. Registration for January and February is now open.

Use the registration form to sign up and learn more details about the WACC luncheon opportunities and requirements.

Additionally, one to two seats per month are reserved for faculty and staff who wish to accompany Central Piedmont students. If you are interested in attending in this capacity, please contact the Center for Global Engagement.

