Tim Albin Brings In Exceptional Staff Talent To Charlotte Football

The first two pieces of Tim Albin‘s first staff at Charlotte have come together as Jake Kirkendall (Director of Football Operations) and Clay Finney (Director of Player Personnel) have joined the 49ers.

“I am excited to be able to bring Jake and Clay to help me build this program,” Albin said. “Jake is as well-regarded throughout the industry as you will find, and our operation will be run exceptionally well with his leadership. Clay was integral to our success at Ohio, and his eye for recruiting talented men to wear the Green and White is what we need to get us going.”

Kirkendall comes to Charlotte after four seasons at East Carolina, the latter two serving as Chief of Staff. With nearly two decades of experience in football operations, Kirkendall has spent time at Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Eastern Michigan, and Dartmouth. In this role, Kirkendall will oversee all aspects of the team operation including budgetary management, team travel, team practice schedule, and work closely with the other support departments that impact team success include sports performance, strength and conditioning, academics, and others.

Finney joins the 49ers following a five-year run at Ohio where he worked alongside Albin in the recruitment and development of the Bobcats’ roster. With Charlotte, Finney will lead recruitment efforts beginning with film evaluation and roster management through the process of signing future 49ers through the on-campus visit process and signing day.

Both Finney and Kirkendall have already begun the process of helping Albin put together the roster and operation for 2025 and beyond.

