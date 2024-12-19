Charlotte’s Women’s Lacrosse Debuts Feb 8

Two years after the program’s launch, Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse and Head Coach Clare Short are officially one step closer to taking the field following the announcement of their inaugural game. On Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, the 49ers will host Gardner-Webb at Jerry Richardson Stadium at 12:30 p.m., marking a historic debut for the program.

“We are thrilled to announce the inaugural game for our program,” said Coach Short. “February 8 marks the beginning of something truly special for Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse. Our staff has worked tirelessly to prepare for this and we can’t wait to make our debut at Jerry Richardson Stadium in front of Niner Nation. This will be more than just a game—it’s the start of our legacy, our story.”

The February 8 contest against the Runnin’ Bulldogs is the first of a 16-game inaugural schedule. Charlotte’s full schedule will be released later this week.

Since being hired on June 7, 2022, Head Coach Short and her staff have worked to assemble a competitive roster for the 2024-25 campaign. The inaugural 2024-25 team features 14 freshmen and 12 transfers. During the fall of 2024, Charlotte played an exhibition schedule that included three home contests.

All Charlotte Women’s Lacrosse home games will take place at Jerry Richardson Stadium, with free admission for all fans—an exciting opportunity to experience the team’s debut season.

