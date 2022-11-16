Central Piedmont Presents Christmas Extravaganza 2022

The Charlotte Civic Orchestra is performing its 10th Annual “Christmas Extravaganza” at Central Piedmont Community College’s Dale F Halton Theater from November 27. Dazzling costumes and superb artistry by the Charlotte City Ballet and the popular Holiday Singers promises to inspire the whole family.

Christmas favorites such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Waltz of the Flowers,” and many other great selections will provide memories of a Christmas season to be long remembered. This show has been considered Charlotte’s best holiday performance.

MORE >>>