UNC Charlotte Department Of Theatre Presents The Antipodes Nov 30 – Dec 3

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre presents The Antipodes at at Cone University Center on:

November 30, 2022 – 7:30 PM

December 1, 2022 – 5:00 PM

December 2, 2022 – 7:30 PM

December 3, 2022 – 2:00 PM

The Antipodes, written by Annie Baker, follows a group of friends around a table who turn off their phones and begin to tell stories. The stories range from mundane to fantastical, but each has a purpose. A story about stories, The Antipodes takes a satire approach to issues facing the world today, while still bringing some joy.

