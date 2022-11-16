UNC Charlotte’s Liz McCormick Featured in the SoA Colloquium Series November 18

SoA Colloquium Series presents an informal presentation by School of Architecture faculty member Liz McCormick on November 18. The event is free and open to the public, and will take place in the Charles C. Hight Architecture Library in Storrs Hall with a Zoom simulcast. Seating will be limited to the first 30 attendees. All lectures will begin at 12:30 pm EST.

McCormick is a licensed architect, LEED AP, and Certified Passive House Consultant. With nearly 10 years of experience in Santa Fe, Seattle, Boston, Houston, Singapore, and New Orleans, Liz has worked on a variety of projects, including several single-family passive houses and LEED-certified commercial buildings and campuses. She joins UNC Charlotte from Tulane University in New Orleans.

