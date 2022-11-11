Queens University Alumna Named Finalist For 2022 NCAA Woman Of The Year

Former Queens University of Charlotte women’s swimmer Kayla Tennant has been named a finalist for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year, as officially announced by the NCAA. After graduating last May, Tennant becomes the first Royal in Queens Athletics history to reach the final nine of this prestigious honor.



“Kayla has an amazing story of overcoming adversity, never giving up, and GRIT,” said Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Planning and Leadership Development and Director of Swimming Operations, Jeff Dugdale. “Kayla is a leader built for life.”

MORE >>>