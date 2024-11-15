Central Piedmont Presents The Addams Family: A New Musical

America’s darkest family is back, and things are getting complicated when Wednesday Addams falls for a sweet young man from a “normal” family! With Gomez keeping secrets from Morticia, this dinner party is sure to bring chaos!

Location: Central Campus, Overcash Center, Halton Theater

Tickets: Available for purchase now!

Showtimes:

Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17, 2:30 p.m.



Specials:

BOGO adult tickets for Thursday’s show with code 2 SNAPS

Central Piedmont students get in FREE at the door with current student ID

Employees get up to two $10 tickets with code CPCCEMPLOYEE



