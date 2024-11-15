Charlotte Equestrian Club Seeks Support To Compete At Intercollegiate Competitions

The UNC Charlotte Equestrian Club is seeking support to allow UNC Charlotte students with a passion for riding to train and compete at Intercollegiate Horse Show Association competitions.

“The Equestrian Club was a great way to get back into a sport that I was very involved in during my childhood and a way to connect with people from different backgrounds with similar interests,” said Madison Brown.

The UNC Charlotte Equestrian Club is a team that offers students the opportunity to learn how to ride horses and compete on the college level. All students interested in riding horses are welcome -— whether they have never ridden before or have been riding their whole lives.

The current show team consists of 20 members of varying levels who compete in Zone 4 Region 3 of the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA). They regularly participate in barn cleanup volunteer days, fun shows, and fundraiser bake sales. Due to the expensive nature of the sport, money is a huge barrier to entry for many students. Training and membership fees add up quickly for students, especially when hotel fees, facility fees, and competition fees are factored in.

This past year, club sports experienced a 40% budget cut, which reduced the usual allotted amount. To prepare for this major cut, CEC wants to take a proactive approach to financial setbacks they may face in the Spring semester when they anticipate expenses for barn upkeep, facility costs, equipment replacement (saddles, bridles, helmets, etc.), merchandise, and regional and national competitions.

In recent years when the club has sent riders to higher level competitions, they have had to pay their own travel and entry fees. These individual fees can range from $125 – $175 per class and do not include the cost of gas or lodging. CEC wants to cover these fees so that their riders can focus on honing their skills and doing their best.

