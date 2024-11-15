Extended Reality (VR) Event At Charlotte Nov 20

The Charlotte community is invited to learn about current developments in XR and contributions of women in Charlotte to this field at the November Charlotte Virtual and Augmented Reality Meetup. Jenny Taylor from Duke Energy will share about her work supporting their Digital Transformation initiatives, followed by a panel discussion with Christy Fenison (Cause and Christi), Dr. Sharon Jones (Dottie Rose Foundation and CEO of “the dot.” consulting) and Beth Caruso and Christin Lampkowski (Atkins Library’s Area 49 at UNC Charlotte). Enjoy pizza and the opportunity to also test out VR headsets after the panel. This event is put on by Atkins Library’s Area 49 and Charlotte Virtual and Augmented Reality Meetup, and is sponsored by Duke Energy.

6-8 p.m., Nov. 20

UNC Charlotte Atkins Library

Visualization Lab on the 2nd floor

SPEAKERS

Jenny Taylor, Duke Energy, Digital Transformation Lead, XR Lab / Virtual Crew



With over 17 years of industry experience, Ms. Taylor currently leads teams at Duke Energy supporting the Digital Transformation initiatives for customers in their training, qualifications and immersive experience needs. She currently works with the Virtual Reality initiatives for customers building successful, life changing immersive training, qualifications and simulations.



She has worked in various roles across the utility as a Chief of Staff for Customer Services (metering, billing, call centers, etc.),building business cases for New Product Development increasing EBIT, as well as Project Controls in the nuclear division. She spent her first decade working throughout the nuclear industry and has a passion for clean, reliable energy throughout the world.



As an immersive storyteller, I enjoy bringing big pictures to life through the interplay of meaningful details. My interests are at the intersection of science, technology, storytelling, cognition, learning & wellness. With the goal of a more accessible, sustainable future for the global community, I leverage intentional design, emerging tech like spatial computing, & creativity to improve learning and practice. My passion is to inspire new perspectives.



Dr. Sharon Jones, Founder of the Dottie Rose Foundation and CEO of “the dot.” Consulting



Dr. Sharon Jones, Ed.D is the founder and CEO of the dot. Consulting and the non-profit Dottie Rose Foundation, where she leads and implements technology-focused education and innovation. Dr. Jones has found her passion in education and has served as a computer science expert for the past 20 years, bridging the gap between our everyday actions and the application of technology.



Dr. Jones is a highly sought-after and national award-winning Computer Science educator in the public school system and for corporate training. She has presented and been published nationally and internationally on data analytics, educational practices, and technology. Her book A Recipe for Success Using SAS University: How to Plan Your First Analytics Project is being used in curriculum and classrooms around the country.



Dr. Jones also serves as a member of the National Small Business Leadership Council, where she represents North Carolina. When not running the technology-world, Dr. Jones spends her time with her husband Ricky, and two sons, Ethan and Dylan, and their beloved dog, Cooper.

Christy Fenison, Co-founder – Cause + Christi



Christy Fenison is an Instructional Media Producer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Medicine IT, leading research & development of XR simulations, alongside other forms of mixed media content. She works directly with knowledge experts; faculty, staff, hospital personnel, medical students & leadership to develop content that supports curriculum. For instance, Fenison worked with UNC Health’s Level 1 Trauma Center to create an interactive VR simulation “Trauma Services VR: A Patient’s Point of View”, to develop empathy and understanding for the patient perspective & improve patient centered communication. It has been piloted with hospital residents and military health professionals in an IRB study; she presented it at the AAMC GIR conference, and it is currently in piloting with students.



Fenison seeks innovation that improves the human experience. She enjoys learning new software and designing meaningful touchpoints, employing elements of narrative transport, immersion, learning theory, interactive agency and gamification to engage users and drive change. In addition to 3D, 360 & XR, she has an academic background and skills in Public Relations, Environment & Science Communication, Strategic Writing, GIS, Energy & Sustainability, and Blockchain Technology. Among other roles, Christy has had the opportunity to combine these skills working for a blockchain startup on sustainable development projects in Copenhagen, which culminated in contributing to a selected MIT Solve challenge. This firsthand experience of human centered societal design inspires her to this day.



On evenings & weekends, Christy is a 3D modeler + bespoke immersive designer, using Blender & Unity for large-scale Social VR events and activations. Alongside co-creator ‘Cause’ they have created a variety of immersive experiences like the United Nations ActNow VR campaign, BRCvr, the Tribeca Red Carpet Premiere of Baobab’s BabaYaga (featuring Jennifer Hudson & Daisy Ridley), Google Cloud’s Holiday Social with MorpheusXR, Golden Apple Comics VR, The Polys WebXR Awards & Summits, the Foremothers Cafe, and many more!



Beth Caruso and Christin Lampkowski, Librarians at Atkins Library, UNC Charlotte



Beth Caruso is the Digital Pedagogy & Emerging Technologies Librarian and Christin Lampkowski is the Emerging Technologies Librarian at UNC Charlotte’s Atkins Library. Together, they provide consultation, support, instruction, and training to those using spaces in Area 49 (the library’s innovation spaces), including the Visualization Lab, Gaming Lab, Makerspace and Photogrammetry Lab, and develop programs for outreach and engagement. Beth coordinates and Christin assists with the purchase, use, and troubleshooting of virtual reality games and equipment for Area 49. They provide consultation for researchers interested in virtual reality, and develop and facilitate classroom activities focusing on virtual reality and gaming.



Beth holds a Bachelor of Arts Master of Arts in English and a Graduate Certificate in Anti-Racism in Urban Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina. Christin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Arizona State University and a Master of Library and Information Science from UNC Greensboro.

MORE >>>