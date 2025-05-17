Central Piedmont Reaches 33,000 Students—Reinforces Role As Charlotte’s Economic Engine

Central Piedmont sets a new enrollment record with 33,000 students for Spring 2025

Programs aligned with local workforce needs are helping students transition directly into careers

Employers praise the college’s graduates for being prepared, professional, and job-ready

Central Piedmont Community College has officially enrolled 33,000 students for the spring 2025 term, setting a new institutional record and marking the tenth consecutive semester of enrollment growth. This milestone, up from 31,741 in fall 2024, reflects the growing demand for accessible, career-focused education that meets the needs of students and the regional economy.

“This is a proud moment for our entire community,” said Amy Bruining, vice president of student affairs. “Enrolling 33,000 students is more than a number – it represents trust, relevance, and a shared belief that education should lead somewhere. Our students come here with a purpose, and we are committed to helping them reach it.”

Central Piedmont offers more than 300 degree, diploma, and certificate programs aligned with high-demand fields such as nursing, skilled trades including construction and sustainable technology, information technology, and artificial intelligence. Each program is designed with input from local industry partners to ensure graduates are job-ready and prepared for real-world careers.

To help students stay on track, the college recently introduced multi-term registration. This allows students to register for an entire academic year at one time, reducing stress and helping them plan ahead. Students can currently enroll in summer 2025, fall 2025 and spring 2026 courses. Central Piedmont also offers various support services including academic advising, career coaching, and hands-on learning environments tailored to students’ goals.

Affordability remains a key priority. The college provides nearly $4 million in scholarships each year, along with tuition payment plans that require no interest, fees, or credit checks. These tools remove financial barriers and open doors to education for a diverse and growing student body. During the 2024-2025 academic year, more than 2,000 students received scholarships, and over 6,000 students took advantage of payment plan options.

Naidelyn Cruz, a dental assisting student graduating this summer, credits Central Piedmont with preparing her to enter the profession.

“My experience at Central Piedmont has been the most rewarding education I’ve ever had,” Cruz said. “The instructors went above and beyond to ensure we learned the material and could apply it in real-world settings. The hands-on lab felt like a real dental office, and my externship helped me build my confidence. I was recently offered a position at the dental practice where I trained.”

That practice is Dentistry of the Carolinas, a long-time employer partner of the college.

“For nearly a decade, Dentistry of the Carolinas has partnered with Central Piedmont, and it continues to be one of our most valuable relationships,” said Tyler Hammock, director of human resources for Dentistry of the Carolinas. “The program produces well-trained graduates ready to thrive in a real dental office. We have been fortunate to hire many of these students who come to us prepared, professional, and eager to make a difference. The combination of strong instruction and hands-on experience makes them a valuable asset to our team.”

From high school students earning tuition-free college credit to adults reentering the workforce or making a career change, Central Piedmont serves learners at every stage of life. Graduates strengthen the local workforce, contribute to economic mobility, and help the Charlotte region grow.

With enrollment continuing to rise and strong interest in upcoming terms, Central Piedmont remains focused on expanding access and delivering high-value education that transforms lives and drives the region forward.

For more information about enrollment, scholarships, or academic programs, visit cpcc.edu.

MORE >>>