Central Piedmont Recognized As Workforce Development Community Partner Of The Year

Each year, Charlotte’s Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week shines a spotlight on outstanding minority firms across various sectors, celebrating their exceptional contributions. At this year’s MED Week awards luncheon, Central Piedmont Community College emerged as the recipient of the prestigious Workforce Development Community Partner of the Year accolade.

The honor underscores the concerted efforts and collaborative spirit exhibited by Central Piedmont’s Small Business Center (SBC) and Procurement Services teams. Serving as a cornerstone for the local business community, the SBC made a significant impact in the 2021-22 period, providing counsel to 340 business clients and delivering 1,300 counseling hours. Beyond workshops and counseling, the center extends its resources, offering free small and medium conference rooms and a spacious classroom, solidifying its role as a hub for small business development.

A noteworthy initiative within the SBC is “Equity in Contracting,” a targeted assistance program aimed at empowering small businesses to compete for government contracts. Emphasizing diversity, the program guides underrepresented businesses through government contracting processes and certifications. In a tailored 12-week session, participants receive specialized 1-on-1 counseling, assessing business readiness and providing back-office support in areas such as accounting, human resources, legal assistance, marketing, and technology. The program has already benefited 150 businesses.

Collaborating with Mecklenburg County’s Office of Economic Development, the SBC’s “Business LaunchPad” program, launched in fall 2021, enhances minority- and women-owned small business participation in government contracting opportunities. This exclusive, no-cost, 16-week program incorporates classroom instruction, subject matter experts, guest speakers, practical exercises, and participation in real-world workshops and events.

The MED Workforce Development Community Partner of the Year award, now proudly displayed in the Small Business Center, serves as a testament to the positive impact of Central Piedmont Community College. It opens the door for community clients to engage in open discussions, gaining insights into the transformative influence the Small Business Center has within the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

