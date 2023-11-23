Charlotte Ranked Among Best Colleges For Vets — Again

UNC Charlotte is named as one of 325 schools in the Military Times 2023 Best for Vets college rankings. This is the third consecutive year Charlotte has been ranked.

The Military Times survey is sent to colleges and universities across the nation asking about their programs for veterans. The survey results are analyzed, along with public data about colleges and universities obtained from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs, and turned into an official ranking.

Schools were asked to complete the survey earlier this year and the responses were then analyzed by the Military Times data team. The ranking is the largest and most comprehensive annual ranking of schools for military service members and veterans.

Best for Vets highlighted Charlotte’s “high-value, high-quality education to a diverse population of more than 30,000 students.” It also emphasized the University’s various services for veterans, including its career services tailored to military students, and its various mental health services, including on-campus counselors trained in military-related mental health issues.

Charlotte has also earned the Military Friendly School Gold Award for two consecutive years It was one of 250 universities nationally to earn the honor in March out of more than 1,800 participating schools. In addition, Charlotte rose 22 spots in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges for Vets 2024 ranking.

More information on how UNC Charlotte supports the success of its military-affiliated student body can be found on the VSO website.

MORE >>>