Charlotte Belk College Awards Inspirational Leaders

As Chris Peek ‘93 stepped forward to accept the Belk College Distinguished Alumni Award for 2023 during a college ceremony, he took a moment to do something that epitomizes the four honorees. He led the audience in enthusiastic applause for the four UNC Charlotte students who were chosen to present the awards to the honorees.

“We are standing with excellence,” Peek said, pointing to the students. In their acceptance remarks, Peek and the other honorees focused the spotlight on how others have supported them and described how that support has influenced their dedication to helping others.

“We are proud to honor these four distinguished honorees, all of whom support our College as volunteers, as advocates and donors, and who represent the Belk College in the business community,” said Belk College Interim Dean Dolly King at the Nov. 16 event at the UNC Charlotte Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. “They are the embodiment of leadership and inspiration not only for the Belk College and for the University, but for the Charlotte region and beyond.”

Honorees are:

Chris Peek '93, Business Administration, President and CEO of CaroMont Health, Distinguished Alumni Award

Jessica Medlin '05, Finance, Senior Vice President for ECM Solutions, an IMA company, Outstanding Young Alumni Award

Elliott Bryant '85, Business Administration, Executive Vice President for Altera Digital Health, Distinguished Alumni Service Award

Deon G. Ritchie, Facilities and Operations Specialist in the Belk College of Business, Honorary Alumni Award

