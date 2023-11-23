Rick Dior Directs Charlotte’s Percussion Ensemble

On November 27, 2023, the Anne R. Belk Theater will be ablaze with the dynamic beats and mesmerizing rhythms of the UNC Charlotte Department of Music’s Percussion Ensemble, led by the virtuosic director, Rick Dior. The evening will unfold as a sonic tapestry, woven with precision and passion, showcasing Dior’s remarkable prowess and the ensemble’s collective brilliance.

A luminary graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Rick Dior’s musical journey reads like a who’s who of the industry’s elite. Having studied under the tutelage of revered timpanist Fred Hinger and jazz luminaries Bob Mintzer and Joe Morello, Dior’s rich pedigree as a percussionist and drummer boasts collaborations with legends such as James Taylor, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles.

Dior’s jazz drum set artistry has left an indelible mark on performances alongside jazz greats like Marvin Stamm, Chris Potter, and Lionel Hampton. Notably, his enduring association with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra since 1990, where he has served as principal percussionist, section percussionist, and timpanist, attests to his standing as a musical luminary.

The concert’s personnel, featuring talents like Jack Applegate, Arysa Horn, and Evan Schmit, exemplifies the ensemble’s commitment to musical excellence. From the ethereal timbres of timpani to the crisp cadence of the snare drum, each percussionist will contribute to a symphony of sound that transcends genres and captivates the audience.

The program, a harmonious blend of diverse influences, includes works that showcase the ensemble’s versatility and Dior’s directorial finesse. From movie soundtracks to commercial radio spots, Dior’s extensive recording credits will underscore the ensemble’s collective ability to navigate various musical landscapes with finesse.

In a city pulsating with artistic energy, the UNC Charlotte Percussion Ensemble, under the masterful guidance of Rick Dior, emerges as a beacon of musical brilliance. The $8 ticket price for the general public seems a small fee for the privilege of witnessing such a transcendent performance, while the CoAA Faculty, staff, and students enjoy the added benefit of complimentary admission to an evening that exemplifies the boundless allure of percussive artistry.

