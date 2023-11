Experience a memorable evening with family and friends at the 11th annual CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA in Central Piedmont Community College’s Halton Theater. The performance features dazzling costumes, full orchestra, ballet, singers, rockette styled dancers, soloists, and the Charlotte Civic Orchestra. Don’t miss Charlotte’s best and most affordable holiday show!. All sales are final. No refunds.

FROM 26 NOV 2023

7:00PM

MORE >>>