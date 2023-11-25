Charlotte Unveils A Flourish Of 49er Pride At Charlotte Douglas International Airport

In a timely embrace of the holiday hustle, UNC Charlotte has positioned itself front and center at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, transforming the transit hub into a spirited showcase of university pride. Navigating Concourses B and C, travelers are greeted by a series of strategically placed large hanging banners that not only serve as eye-catching adornments but also function as vibrant testaments to the city’s cultural richness and the enduring legacy of UNC Charlotte’s alumni.

Among the new arrivals at the airport, the highly anticipated 704 Shop has set up camp in Concourse B, marking the triumphant homecoming of this beloved apparel and lifestyle brand. Founded by UNC Charlotte alumni Chris Moxley ’03, Jerri Shephard ’14, and Scott Wooten, the store offers an enticing array of UNC Charlotte-branded merchandise alongside the official gear of the city of Charlotte itself. From chic apparel to distinctive accessories, travelers passing through now have the chance to carry a piece of Charlotte with them—a fitting keepsake or an unforgettable gift.

The visual spectacle doesn’t end with the banners; the airport is further adorned with expansive backlit displays prominently featuring the iconic Charlotte 49er gear. Digital display ads seamlessly weave the university’s spirit throughout the terminals, promising an immersive experience for those traversing the vibrant corridors.

Jennifer Ames Stuart, the associate vice chancellor of university communications, expressed the strategic intent behind this dynamic display, stating, “The aim is to increase our brand presence and create an engaging experience for travelers passing through Charlotte Douglas International Airport. With our banners and the arrival of 704 Shop, we’re proudly displaying UNC Charlotte’s 49er spirit and the diverse offerings that represent the vibrancy of the Queen City.”

As these installations promise to grace the terminals for at least the next year, UNC Charlotte’s spirited invasion at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is poised to leave an indelible mark on the minds of holiday travelers and beyond.

