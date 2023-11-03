Central Piedmont Recognizes National First-Generation Day Nov 7-10

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7 – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2023

Join Central Piedmont Community College to celebrate National First-Generation College students, faculty, staff, and alumni. First-generation college students are the first in their family to go to college and graduate. National First Gen Day is celebrated on November 8, 2023.

Central Piedmont’s three-day celebration will include a rep your college day (for first-gen college graduates), photobooth opportunity, guest speakers and more! Be sure to save the date and help us celebrate our students who are breaking generational barriers.

