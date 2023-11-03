Central Piedmont Celebrates International Education Week Nov 10-17

The Central Piedmont Community College Office of Global Learning is celebrating International Education Week Nov. 10-17, and you’re invited!

There is something for everyone with events on multiple campuses, engaging virtual experiences from around the world (like a Japanese Tea Ceremony), and some off-campus events like an opportunity to tour the Mint Museum on Randolph Road, and a meet-up at the People’s Market.

Explore the 2023 International Education Week schedule and we’ll see you there!

