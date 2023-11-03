Career Development Week At Central Piedmont Nov 14-16

Mark your calendars for Central Piedmont Community College Career Development Week! Workshops will take place Tuesday, November 14 – Thursday, November 16.

Review all the events and register to attend.

You will have opportunities to engage with employers from various industries during professional development workshops, including LinkedIn, resume development, mock interviews, employer panels, and a meet and greet.

Employers will also speak about current employment opportunities at their companies and discuss the skills necessary to be successful in this current job market.

Career Development Week is hosted by the Office of Mentoring and Coaching in conjunction with Career Services.

