Central Piedmont Serving Free Meals To Students And Employees

Central Piedmont’s Mobile Learning Kitchen and line cooking class will be serving up complimentary dishes to students and employees from Jun. 25–Jul. 18 on Central Campus, in front of the Parr Center.

Tue., Jun. 25

Thu., Jun. 27

Tue., Jul. 2

Wed., Jul. 3

Tue., Jul. 9

Thu., Jul. 11

Tue., Jul. 16

Thu., Jul. 18

“I recently had the opportunity to have a great meal from the food truck! They were very accommodating to my vegetarian diet, as well. I would love to experience more meals.”

“The food tonight was amazing. The meal was extremely well-seasoned and prepared with care. The service was high quality. The students appeared more like professionals with vast experience.”

“Breakfast tacos were the bomb, 10/10. The only change would be to add cheese but it was delicious regardless. Customer service 10/10. Portions are a really good size. Gravy and biscuits were 10/10, the best meal yet. All the flavors were balanced and harmonious. The biscuits were extra soft and fluffy, and reminded me of the cheddar bay ones from Red Lobster. Loved it.”

Don’t miss out on this delicious opportunity to enjoy free meals and support your fellow students!

