Charlotte Football Announces 5 Kickoff Times For 2024

Five kickoff times, including the first two games of the 2024 home slate and the in-state match up with North Carolina, were announced as part of releases by broadcast networks across the landscape of college football.



In head coach Biff Poggi‘s second season, the 49ers kick off the 2024 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31 with an 8 p.m. match up under the lights of Richardson Stadium vs. James Madison (ESPNU). Following a trip to Chapel Hill, where the Niners and Tar Heels kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network, Charlotte returns home to host Gardner-Webb at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).



The Niners travel to Annapolis for a 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) kick off at Navy (Oct. 19) and host Tulane on Halloween for a Thursday night kick at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).



Additional kick off times will be announced as they become available.



Times Set on Thursday

Aug. 31 – James Madison – 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sept. 7 – at North Carolina – 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sept. 14 – Gardner-Webb – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oct. 19 – at Navy – 3:30 p.m. (CBS SN)

Oct. 31 – Tulane – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Season Tickets and Mini Plans on Sale

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2024 football schedule are now available and begin at just $125 for the six-game home slate. Tickets can be purchased online at Charlotte49ers.com/Tickets or by calling 704-687-4949.

