Charlotte Softball Recognized For The CSC Academic Team

The Charlotte softball team had five players named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. Earning all-academic recognition were Georgeanna Barefoot, Ella Chancey, Cori Hoffler, Arianna Rodi, and Lexi Winters.

Barefoot excelled both on the field and in the classroom, earning a perfect 4.00 cumulative GPA in health systems management. She also obtained a graduate certificate in Health Informatics and Analytics. In the circle, Barefoot went 14-2 with a 2.09 ERA and was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Chancey had a 4.00 GPA for the semester as a major in elementary education. The Athens, Ga. native batted .316 with six homers and 38 RBI en route to a First Team All-American Conference selection.

A fifth-year senior, Hoffler earned a perfect 4.00 GPA with a double-major in psychology and special education. In her time at Charlotte, she has a 3.90 cumulative GPA while being a staple of the softball program, holding the career record for games played (246) and ranking top-10 in hits (201) and runs (152), and RBI (109).

Rodi majored in exercise science, posting a 3.81 GPA for the spring term. The sophomore first baseman put together one of the greatest offensive seasons in school history, hitting .353 with 22 homers and 55 RBI. Rodi earned first team all-conference, all-region, and all-american laurels.

Winters had a 4.00 GPA for the term and her career majoring in psychology. A catcher from Lexington, S.C., Winters was named the American Conference Defensive Player of the Year for her efforts behind the plate, allowing just one stolen base in conference play.

Collectively, the Niners had one of their best academic seasons in years. The team earned a 3.67 GPA for the spring of 2024, the highest since the fall of 2018. Twenty-three players made the AD’s List, while five made the dean’s list, 11 were named to the Chancellor’s List, and eight had a perfect 4.00 GPA.

To be eligible for the CSC Academic All-District Team, a player must carry a 3.50 cumulative GPA and be at least a sophomore academically. Student-athletes must also play in at least 90% of their team’s games or start in at least two-thirds of them to qualify. The Academic All-American teams will be announced on June 18, 2024.

