Central Piedmont SGA Session Connects With Students, Staff, And Faculty Sept. 29

What’s happening:

The Central Piedmont Student Government Association (SGA) is hosting an open session to connect with students, staff, and faculty. It’s your chance to be heard and stay informed on what’s happening across campus.

Mon., Sept. 29 | 4 – 5 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 1000, 1010, and 1050

Open to all students, staff, and faculty

Why it matters:

This inclusive forum gives you the opportunity to:

Hear updates from SGA leadership

Ask questions and get answers directly from student reps

Share your thoughts, feedback, and ideas on campus life

Snacks and refreshments will be provided!

Don’t miss this chance to speak up and shape your campus experience.

