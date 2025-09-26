Charlotte’s Dan Janies One Step Ahead Of The Next Pandemic

UNC Charlotte Distinguished Professor and Director of CIPHER, Dan Janies was recently featured The Charlotte Optimist. The article titled The UNC Charlotte scientist who’s trying to outpace the next pandemic, highlights the research of Dr. Dan Janies, UNC Charlotte’s leading Bioinformatics and Genomics department, and the work being done at the CIPHER center to predict pandemics. With the recent increase in bird flu cases, Dr. Janies explains how the work they did during the COVID 19 pandemic has increased the speed and efficiency of computational analysis to predict the next pandemic.

