Central Piedmont Skilled Trades Connect Feb 21

Get ready to kickstart your career at Central Piedmont Community College’s Skilled Trades Connect event.

When: Tues., Feb. 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Harper IV building lobby.

This is a chance to meet employers eager to fill full-time, part-time, and internship positions in the following areas:

Advertising + Graphic Design

Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration

Architectural Technology

Construction Management

Electrical Systems

Graphic Arts & Imaging

Interior Design

NDE

Sustainability Technologies

Welding

Get a peek at the employers attending and prep resources. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your future employer.

MORE >>>