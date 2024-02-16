Central Piedmont Skilled Trades Connect Feb 21
Get ready to kickstart your career at Central Piedmont Community College’s Skilled Trades Connect event.
- When: Tues., Feb. 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Harper IV building lobby.
This is a chance to meet employers eager to fill full-time, part-time, and internship positions in the following areas:
- Advertising + Graphic Design
- Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration
- Architectural Technology
- Construction Management
- Electrical Systems
- Graphic Arts & Imaging
- Interior Design
- NDE
- Sustainability Technologies
- Welding
Get a peek at the employers attending and prep resources. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your future employer.