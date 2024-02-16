Thursday, February 15, 2024
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Skilled Trades Connect Feb 21

Get ready to kickstart your career at Central Piedmont Community College’s Skilled Trades Connect event.

  • When: Tues., Feb. 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. 
  • Where: Harper IV building lobby.

This is a chance to meet employers eager to fill full-time, part-time, and internship positions in the following areas:

  • Advertising + Graphic Design
  • Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration
  • Architectural Technology
  • Construction Management
  • Electrical Systems
  • Graphic Arts & Imaging
  • Interior Design
  • NDE
  • Sustainability Technologies
  • Welding

Get a peek at the employers attending and prep resources. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your future employer.

