Central Piedmont Purpose Chats Supports Student Growth
The Purpose Chats program, a part of the UMentoring Network within the Central Piedmont Community College Office of Mentoring and Coaching, offers a variety of empowering activities and services designed to support student growth, including:
- Workshops: Interactive sessions on various topics to foster personal development
- Coaching: One-on-one support to guide students through challenges.
- Mentorship: Building relationships with experienced mentors for guidance and support
- Social and Cultural Activities: Events that enrich the college experience and broaden perspectives
- Empowerment Activities: Engagements designed to boost confidence and self-awareness
- Discussions and Panels: Opportunities to explore diverse viewpoints and gain insights
- Leadership and Research Projects: Practical experiences to enhance resumes and build skill sets.
Join us monthly from 4-5:30 p.m. at Central Campus, starting in February and wrapping up the last week of April.
- Session One: Thurs., Feb. 29, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160
- Session Two: Thurs., Mar. 28, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160
- Session Three: Thurs., Apr. 25, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160
- Session Four: Mon., Apr. 29, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160
For questions, reach out to Paige Gammon at paige.gammon@cpcc.edu. Remember to fill out the interest form to participate in these empowering sessions.