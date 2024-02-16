Central Piedmont Purpose Chats Supports Student Growth

The Purpose Chats program, a part of the UMentoring Network within the Central Piedmont Community College Office of Mentoring and Coaching, offers a variety of empowering activities and services designed to support student growth, including:

Workshops: Interactive sessions on various topics to foster personal development

Coaching: One-on-one support to guide students through challenges.

Mentorship: Building relationships with experienced mentors for guidance and support

Social and Cultural Activities: Events that enrich the college experience and broaden perspectives

Empowerment Activities: Engagements designed to boost confidence and self-awareness

Discussions and Panels: Opportunities to explore diverse viewpoints and gain insights

Leadership and Research Projects: Practical experiences to enhance resumes and build skill sets.

Join us monthly from 4-5:30 p.m. at Central Campus, starting in February and wrapping up the last week of April.

Session One: Thurs., Feb. 29, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160

Session Two: Thurs., Mar. 28, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160

Session Three: Thurs., Apr. 25, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160

Session Four: Mon., Apr. 29, Hagemeyer Library, Room 2160

For questions, reach out to Paige Gammon at paige.gammon@cpcc.edu. Remember to fill out the interest form to participate in these empowering sessions.

