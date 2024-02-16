Queens University Finance Students Dive Deep Into Charlotte’s Financial Hub

Queens University of Charlotte’s Master of Science in Finance and Analytics (MSFA) students recently embarked on an immersive two-day journey through the heart of the city’s bustling financial district. This spring’s Residency, a key component of the program launched in the fall of 2023, is setting new standards for hands-on learning in the financial sector.

Day one of the MSFA Residency kicked off with Executive in Residence sessions at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, located a stone’s throw away from the Queens campus in Uptown Charlotte. The Federal Reserve Bank plays a crucial role in the nation’s economy, making it a fitting backdrop for students to explore the intricate world of finance and analytics.

Katerina Ivanov, Ph.D., the visionary behind the MSFA program, captures its essence perfectly: “I often describe the MSFA program by saying it is a place where finance, analytics, and storytelling meet.” Ivanov emphasized the importance of the Executive in Residence program, where students engage in meaningful discussions with industry leaders, covering a wide range of topics from quantitative finance to networking and leadership skills.

The program’s unique approach was echoed by Kristina Reid, Executive Director at Ally Financial, who highlighted the importance of strategic transformation in today’s fast-paced environment. Reid’s insights into digital transformation and storytelling underscored the evolving nature of Charlotte’s financial landscape, known for its focus on fintech, AI, and innovation.

Interaction with Federal Reserve executives like Richard Westerkamp and Charles Wallace offered students a rare glimpse into regulatory aspects and banking supervision. “Charlotte is a high-growth city,” Westerkamp noted, expressing eagerness to see how the region will continue to adapt and flourish.

The residency wasn’t just about listening; it was about engaging. Students like Alvaro Saez-Royuela Ariza MSFA ’25 gained firsthand insights into AI and machine learning, critical areas in today’s financial world. “Having the opportunity to meet with industry leaders has provided myself and my classmates with a lot of useful information about regulation and government,” Ariza shared.

The second day continued with invaluable experiences at Ally Financial, including mock interviews and a lecture on effective communication in the financial sector. The program’s blend of theoretical knowledge and practical skills resonates with students like Anna DeBoer ‘22, MSFA ’25, who appreciates the real-world applications of her studies. DeBoer’s story is a testament to the program’s success, crediting her internship experience for helping secure a full-time position post-graduation.

The MSFA program at Queens University of Charlotte’s McColl School of Business is more than just a degree; it’s a gateway to the future of finance, fostering a new generation of professionals ready to navigate the complexities of the financial world.

