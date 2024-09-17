Central Piedmont Speed Friending Sep 18

Are you feeling a bit lonely? Having a tough time making connections? Central Piedmont Community College Counseling Services and Student Engagement have your back! Join in for Speed Friending—the perfect chance to meet other students and make some new friends.

What to Expect:

Fun Games: Play get-to-know-you games with other students.

Creative Crafting: Make friendship bracelets to keep or share.

Snacks Provided: Enjoy some tasty treats while you mingle.

Event Details:

Date: Wed., Sept. 18

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Harris Campus, Harris 1 Building Lobby

Questions? Reach out to Brittany Lutton at brittany.lutton@cpcc.edu.

Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity to connect and make new friends!

