Central Piedmont Celebrates Deaf Awareness Month

Did you know that September is Deaf Awareness Month? Central Piedmont Community College is calling for unity to learn, support, and celebrate the Deaf community. Disabilities and Access Services and Student Engagement are excited to bring you the Beyond Barriers event, and we’d love for you to join us.

This two-day event will help you explore the Deaf community and learn how to become a stronger ally. Here’s what’s happening:

Student Organization Meet & Greet

Wed., Sept. 18

Noon – 2 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 0060 and 0070

Experience Life with Deafness: How Accommodations Make a Difference

Thursday, September 19

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center, Rooms 0060 and 0070

Let’s take this opportunity to go beyond barriers and create a more inclusive community!

MORE >>>