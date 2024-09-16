Niner 9 Represents Best Of Charlotte Community

In 2021, UNC Charlotte launched a new Homecoming tradition: The Niner 9. Replacing the historic Homecoming court, which culminated in the selection of a King and Queen, The Niner 9 is an extraordinary group of students who represent the best of the University community and bring campus to life with their energy, school pride and dedication to Niner Nation.

Each member of the Niner 9 is chosen through a competitive application process that seeks students who embody the spirit of UNC Charlotte and represent a variety of talents, interests, backgrounds, academic disciplines and campus involvement. All students are eligible to apply and candidates are chosen regardless of gender, gender identity and gender expression.

Once selected, The Niner 9 then compete for the prestigious title of Golden Niner—an esteemed symbol of honor and recognition given to the student who most exemplifies the core values of UNC Charlotte. Throughout Niner Nation Homecoming Week, the Niner 9 have the opportunity to showcase their Niner spirit and the campus community votes on the most deserving individual.

The Golden Niner will be announced at halftime of the Homecoming game and will:

Receive a $500 award and the Golden Niner Pickaxe

Design a Golden Niner themed jacket or blazer of their choice

Be featured in UNC Charlotte promotional and storytelling campaigns

Have the opportunity to participate in notable experiences with Athletics, Admissions and other departments across campus

Pass the Golden Niner Pickaxe onto the winner at next year’s Homecoming football game

