Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Honored As Top Innovator

The Charlotte Business Journal has revealed its 2024 Power 100 List, celebrating the Charlotte region’s top innovators. Reflecting UNC Charlotte’s strong connections to the region and innovative spirit, several administrators, faculty, alumni and board members are on the list.

Honored this year are these Niner innovators:

Malcolm B. Butler, dean, Cato College of Education

Bojan Cukic, dean, College of Computing and Informatics

Dalton Espaillat ’07, founder and CEO, Raydal Hospitality

Sharon L. Gaber , UNC Charlotte chancellor

Garrett Herbst '17, senior associate, project manager, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

Sharon Jones, adjunct faculty member in CCI, CEO of the dot. Consulting and founder of the Dottie Rose Foundation

Omar Jorge, Belk College of Business Advisory Board member and CEO of Compare Foods Supermarkets

Kevin Kennedy ’96, CEO and co-founder of Cluck Design Collaborative

Sam Khashman ’95, president and CEO of ImagineSoftware

Dan Roselli, member of the CCI Advisory Board, co-founder of RevTech Labs

Michael Smith, UNC Charlotte trustee and CEO of Center City Partners

The 2024 list debuted with a cover story Sept. 13 featuring Gaber, Espaillat, Smith and six other honorees representing various sectors. The 2024 list includes: business executives, startup founders as well as nonprofit, civic and political leaders.

CBJ Editor-in-Chief Robert Morris, in announcing the honorees, noted that this year’s class was chosen because they have opened new revenue channels and growth opportunities across all industries and delivered on big plans or projects that have the potential to diversify the region’s economy. Honorees were identified through nominations and staff-generated suggestions.

“Where we ended up is with a remarkable group of thought-leaders who have brought fresh ideas to every facet of Charlotte’s economy,” said Morris.

Leaders in the spotlight

Gaber, who was named to the top 10 of the CBJ’s inaugural power list in 2022, is recognized for her transformative leadership. She has led the University’s push to reach Carnegie R1 status, spurring economic growth for the region. The CBJ also notes Gaber’s leadership in helping to raise the University’s profile while growing enrollment and increasing graduation rates.

Cukic, who was appointed dean in 2022, is highlighted for his role steering computing workforce development and research for the region. The CBJ notes that his award-winning research expertise is key as Charlotte moves toward R1 status.



Butler, who joined UNC Charlotte in 2022, is recognized for his work addressing early childhood literacy challenges in North Carolina. He has led the creation of the Mebane Early Literacy Center and has driven efforts to improve literacy through a new curriculum and direct engagement in educational reform.

“Butler, a physicist-turned-educational leader, has brought his analytical and problem-solving approach to the education sector,” the CBJ stated.

The honorees will be celebrated at a reception Sept. 26.

