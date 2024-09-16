Charlotte 49er Democracy Experience Offers Platform For Engaging Civic Life

The 2024 election season is underway. For the UNC Charlotte community, the 49er Democracy Experience offers a dynamic, nonpartisan platform for learning about and engaging in civic life. The 49er Democracy Experience involves students in local, state and national elections through voter registration, voter education and voter mobilization. It is made up of a committee of stakeholders from across campus whose members develop the University’s strategic approach to campus-wide student voting initiatives.

Key Dates for the Upcoming Election

Friday, Oct. 11

Deadline to register to vote

Deadline to register to vote Thursday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Nov. 2

Early Voting

Early Voting Tuesday, Nov. 5

Election Day

TurboVote is available for voter registration assistance

UNC Charlotte’s voter registration strategy is centered on its partnership with TurboVote, a nonpartisan company that guides users through the voter registration process. Using a UNC Charlotte email address, faculty, staff and students can sign up at charlotte.turbovote.org. TurboVote guides users through the voter registration and absentee ballot request process. The platform sends users text messages and email reminders when registration or voting deadlines are approaching. Reminders are sent for elections at every level of government: local, state and federal.

Check your voter registration and view your sample ballot

To check your registration status or view your sample ballot, use the North Carolina Voter Lookup Tool.

Attend upcoming events

“From Revolution to Constitution”

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Cone University Center, Lucas Room



Each election cycle, renewed attention is drawn to the US Constitution — especially after the January 6, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Talk of revolution is in the air on the national stage, in a way that it had not been previously. Whether in accusations of radicalism or in self-conscious invocations of a “second American revolution,” the concept is omnipresent. Is there something to be learned about the present moment by revisiting the moment from revolution to constitution? Delve deeper by attending the 2024 observation of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, featuring Martin Shuster, professor of philosophy and Isaac Swift Distinguished Professor of Jewish Studies.



National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Atkins Library

Drop by on National Voter Registration Day to receive help to register to vote, check your registration status, request a mail-in ballot and more! Learn how to vote in Election 2024 through the campus election guide.

Swarm the Polls (with the Charlotte Hornets and You Can Vote)

Monday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHHS/COED Plaza

Hornets Sports & Entertainment is partnering with the 49er Democracy Experience and You Can Vote to host “Swarm the Polls,” a voter engagement initiative in advance of the upcoming 2024 elections. This fun event aims to educate the public about the importance of voting, inform people on how to vote, drive voter registration and encourage voter turnout.

State of Democracy

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.

Location TBD

This year’s State of Democracy event features election research conducted by Martha Kropf and Mary Jo McGowan in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

Critical Media Literacy

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Atkins Library

Join the J. Murrey Atkins Library Critical Media Literacy Collaborative to discuss the role of media literacy in the 2024 election. Media Literacy is the ability to use critical thinking and rhetorical reasoning to find, evaluate, and create information in online environments. Media literacy guides people toward consuming digital media in a critical manner as engaged, well-informed citizens.

Donut Forget to Vote

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Cone University Center

The 49er Democracy Experience is hosting Donut Forget to Vote. Stop by to ask questions about the early voting process. Your voice matters! All students will be greeted with delicious donuts.

Get involved with the 49er democracy experience

If you are interested in joining the 49er Democracy Experience’s voter engagement efforts, fill out this form to help register students to vote or staff an information table at 49er Democracy Experience events on campus. If you would like to request a voter engagement presentation for your classroom or student organization, complete this form.

Voter engagement resources

For more information about the 49er Democracy Experience or to get involved, contact Tamara Johnson or follow the Instagram 49ers_vote.

